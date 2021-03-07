Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 728 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.