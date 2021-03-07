Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,513 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 715,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 187.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

