Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,489 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

