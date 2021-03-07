Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 753 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 302,339 shares of company stock worth $22,673,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.