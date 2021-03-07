V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,064,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $105,220.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $376,812.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $110.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CorVel by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

