V.F. Co. (VFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

V.F. has increased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. V.F. has a payout ratio of 148.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect V.F. to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Shares of VFC opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

