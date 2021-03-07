Utrust Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.49 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $174.49 million and $9.17 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.23 or 0.00791048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00042376 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.