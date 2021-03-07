USDX [Kava] (USDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $97,610.00

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $48.54 million and approximately $97,610.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,445.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.23 or 0.01009471 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.59 or 0.00363933 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030136 BTC.
- Largo Coin (LRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019156 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000907 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00012790 BTC.
- Gleec (GLEEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002825 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Profile
USDX [Kava] Token Trading
