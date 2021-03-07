US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,890 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

