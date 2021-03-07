US Bancorp DE Sells 108 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPK stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $720.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

