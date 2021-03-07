US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.