US Bancorp DE Makes New $76,000 Investment in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3,670.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.