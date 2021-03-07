US Bancorp DE Invests $66,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.

