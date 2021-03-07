US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,176.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.77.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

