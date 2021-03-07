Urus (URUS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $726,103.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Urus has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $726,103.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for about $19.18 or 0.00038484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.14 or 0.00461745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00069011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00077672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00083441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.94 or 0.00461349 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.