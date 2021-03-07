Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rose 6.5% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $37.51. Approximately 2,339,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,895,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $23,053,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.88, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

