Upland Software, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upland Software in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

UPLD opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,086,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 183,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Upland Software by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 144,842 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,793.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

