Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.79. Approximately 4,778,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,505,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.