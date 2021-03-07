Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 203.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Unum Group by 349.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

