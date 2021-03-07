Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 161.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $11,415,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $9,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $131.34 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average of $123.81.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.