Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 392.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 263,077 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 258,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT opened at $10.79 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

