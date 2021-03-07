UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 156,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $13.29 on Friday, reaching $347.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,998. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $329.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

