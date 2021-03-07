United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 131,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 105,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

UFCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 580.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

