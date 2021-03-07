uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

uniQure stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in uniQure by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 54.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

