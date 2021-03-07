Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.80 Million

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to post sales of $168.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. Unifi reported sales of $170.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $644.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $649.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $693.70 million, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million.

Several research firms recently commented on UFI. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

UFI traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 94,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. Unifi has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $486.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

