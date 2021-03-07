Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.73.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,601,000 after acquiring an additional 591,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,804. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $343.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.45 and a 200-day moving average of $263.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.