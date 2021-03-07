UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

UFP Industries stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.