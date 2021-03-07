UBS Group Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.11.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. Emera has a 1 year low of C$42.12 and a 1 year high of C$60.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.80.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

