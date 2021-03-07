UBS Group Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.66 ($56.07).

Shares of DPW opened at €40.72 ($47.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.33.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

