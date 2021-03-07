UBS Group Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $37.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.56.

NYSE AEO opened at $28.54 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

