UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €33.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.75 ($35.00).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €31.88 ($37.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

