UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €23.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.13 ($33.10).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.91 ($34.01) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.06. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.