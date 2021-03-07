U Network Hits Market Cap of $5.96 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. U Network has a market cap of $5.96 million and $1.89 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

