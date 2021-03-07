Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by Pivotal Research from $77.25 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.73.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $66.95 on Thursday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

