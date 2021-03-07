Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Twitter posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,346,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,273,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.