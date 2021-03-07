TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.39.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

