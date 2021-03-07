TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $141.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $193,733.46 and approximately $141.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00284933 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002033 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012297 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

