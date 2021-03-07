Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 490.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.