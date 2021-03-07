Triumph Apparel Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUA) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

Triumph Apparel Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of Triumph Apparel stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 25,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04. Triumph Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
About Triumph Apparel
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.