Triumph Apparel Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUA) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

Triumph Apparel Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Triumph Apparel stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 25,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04. Triumph Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

About Triumph Apparel

Triumph Apparel Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets fitness, dance, and yoga clothes for women and girls. The company offers dancewear, active wear, and casual clothes, such as tops, bottoms, leotards, leg wear and tights, and accessories; and fitness equipment, including weights, toning balls, and yoga mats.

