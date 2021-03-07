Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.50. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.03.

Shares of TCN opened at C$12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

