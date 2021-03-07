Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to post sales of $240.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.45 million and the highest is $242.80 million. Trex posted sales of $200.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Trex by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $88.24. 1,989,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,127. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22.

Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

