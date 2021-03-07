TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) traded up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.29. 254,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 176,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $353.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

