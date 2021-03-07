Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transphorm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TGAN stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. Transphorm has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $50.00.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

