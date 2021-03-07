TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRXC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TRXC stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.56. TransEnterix has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 281,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

