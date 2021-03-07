Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 28th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of TCI stock remained flat at $$22.00 on Friday. 1,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The company has a market cap of $191.84 million, a P/E ratio of 220.02 and a beta of 0.79. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 173.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

