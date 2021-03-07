TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.63.

TSE:TA opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$5.32 and a 12-month high of C$12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.38.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$583,884.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$761,987.34. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at C$21,509.46. Insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986 over the last three months.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

