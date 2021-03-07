TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRSWF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised TransAlta Renewables from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

