Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Short Interest Update

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT stock traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.42. 1,080,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.78. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $161.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

