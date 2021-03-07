Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Total by 552.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after buying an additional 877,076 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Total by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth about $16,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOT. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

TOT stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.