TOP Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOP has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00774239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00042972 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

